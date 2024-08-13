On August 13, 2024, Brian Dorsey, Chief Operating Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,024 shares of the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY, Financial) is focused on developing novel drug products to improve the lives of patients by enabling faster and more effective treatment for severe allergic reactions. The company's primary product, epinephrine, is used in emergency treatments for anaphylactic reactions.

Over the past year, Brian Dorsey has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend with 6 insider buys and 28 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $13 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.31 billion.

