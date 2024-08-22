Thomas Parnell, the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial), sold 1,800 shares of the company on August 14, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of Valmont Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing engineered products and services for infrastructure, and water-conserving irrigation equipment for agriculture.

Over the past year, Thomas Parnell has sold a total of 2,708 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Valmont Industries Inc shows a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Valmont Industries Inc were trading at $280.97 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $5.719 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 34.30, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 12.91.

The GF Value of Valmont Industries Inc is $285.84, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as fairly valued according to the GF Value, suggesting that the insider might view this as an opportune moment to reduce their holdings while the stock price aligns closely with its intrinsic value.

