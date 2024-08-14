E. Regional President & Chief Operating Officer Alan Roth sold 4,250 shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG, Financial) on August 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,651 shares of the company.

Regency Centers Corp, a real estate investment trust, specializes in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers primarily anchored by supermarkets. As of the latest data, the company has a market cap of $12.71 billion.

Over the past year, Alan Roth has sold a total of 8,119 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Regency Centers Corp shows a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Regency Centers Corp were trading at $70.36. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 33.66, which is above the industry median of 16.85. The GF Value of the stock is $68.19, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

