On August 13, 2024, Masoud Toloue, President & CEO of Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial), purchased 19,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 354,119 shares of Quanterix Corp.

Quanterix Corp is a company that specializes in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms that advance precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 19,000 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader pattern observed within the company, where there have been 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Quanterix Corp were priced at $10.9 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $435.604 million. According to the GF Value, which estimates the stock's intrinsic value at $24.98, Quanterix Corp is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity may be of interest to investors looking for signals of confidence from company executives, especially in a context where the stock appears undervalued according to the GF Value.

