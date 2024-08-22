Peter Anastos, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of N-able Inc (NABL, Financial), sold 25,010 shares of the company on August 13, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and details that the shares were sold at a price of $12.81 each. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 342,351 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, Peter Anastos has sold a total of 36,010 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a trend with 0 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, N-able Inc shares were trading at $12.81, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 74.94, which is higher than the industry median of 25.285.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $14.31, indicating that at a price of $12.81, N-able Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market conditions and internal assessments of the company's value.

