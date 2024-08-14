On August 14, 2024, Anthony Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $12.83 per share. Post-transaction, the insider owns 153,380 shares of the company.

CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry services, and government real estate solutions. The company operates facilities that include a range of services for government partners that include security, inmate rehabilitation, education, and healthcare.

Over the past year, Anthony Grande has sold a total of 55,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for CoreCivic Inc, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of CoreCivic Inc were trading at $12.83 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.30, which is above both the industry median of 17.12 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for CoreCivic Inc is $11.96 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

