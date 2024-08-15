Insider Sale: President & CEO David Hult Sells 8,190 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

On August 15, 2024, David Hult, President & Chief Executive Officer of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG, Financial), executed a sale of 8,190 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 49,144 shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, and finance and insurance products.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc were priced at $232.1 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $4.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.90, which is below the industry median of 14.93.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $253.72, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Asbury Automotive Group Inc shares. However, there have been 7 insider sales, including the recent transaction by David Hult. This trend in insider activity can be visualized in the following chart:

This insider sale follows a pattern where the insider has sold a total of 8,190 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases. This could be of interest to current and potential investors as they gauge insider confidence in the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

