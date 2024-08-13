On August 13, 2024, Kathleen Waters, Chief Legal & Public Affairs Officer of DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial), sold 7,857 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc specializes in kidney care and dialysis services, operating a network of outpatient dialysis centers. The company is known for providing a range of dialysis services primarily to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Over the past year, Kathleen Waters has sold a total of 28,936 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within DaVita Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of DaVita Inc were priced at $146.21 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio of DaVita Inc stands at 15.97, which is below the industry median of 23.74 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DaVita Inc is estimated at $115.65 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are key factors in the GF Value calculation.

