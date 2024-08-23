Melody Birmingham, the Executive Vice President and President of NI Utilities at NiSource Inc (NI, Financial), sold 7,151 shares of the company on August 13, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 41,923.105 shares of NiSource Inc.

NiSource Inc, a company listed on the stock exchange, is involved in the regulated utility business, providing natural gas and electricity to customers. The company operates through its subsidiaries in various states.

Over the past year, Melody Birmingham has sold a total of 7,151 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of NiSource Inc were trading at $31.55. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $14.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.47, which is above the industry median of 15.06.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is calculated at $26.05, indicating that with a trading price of $31.55, NiSource Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader market and individual stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.