Edward Spehar, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), sold 7,125 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,640 shares of the company.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect their financial independence and secure their future.

Over the past year, Edward Spehar has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 21,375 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $41.74 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.56 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.52, suggesting that Brighthouse Financial Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

