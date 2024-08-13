On August 13, 2024, Director James White sold 70,000 shares of The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 309,244 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $3.98, valuing the transaction at approximately $278,600.

The Honest Co Inc, known for its consumer goods products, focuses on ethical consumerism and provides a range of products that are environmentally friendly and safe for personal use.

Over the past year, the insider has been active in the market with respect to shares of The Honest Co Inc. The insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares and purchased 64,250 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for The Honest Co Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 26 insider sells over the past year, indicating more insider selling than buying in recent months.

As of the latest trading session, The Honest Co Inc had a market cap of $423.345 million. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market position.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for The Honest Co Inc is $3.39 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

