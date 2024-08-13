Insider Sale: Director James White Sells 70,000 Shares of The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

On August 13, 2024, Director James White sold 70,000 shares of The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 309,244 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $3.98, valuing the transaction at approximately $278,600.

The Honest Co Inc, known for its consumer goods products, focuses on ethical consumerism and provides a range of products that are environmentally friendly and safe for personal use.

Over the past year, the insider has been active in the market with respect to shares of The Honest Co Inc. The insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares and purchased 64,250 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for The Honest Co Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 26 insider sells over the past year, indicating more insider selling than buying in recent months.

1824274902342070272.png

As of the latest trading session, The Honest Co Inc had a market cap of $423.345 million. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market position.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for The Honest Co Inc is $3.39 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

1824275143191588864.png

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
