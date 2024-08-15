On August 15, 2024, Jeremiah Bickham, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,078 shares of the company.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. The company provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

The shares were sold at a price of $64.81, valuing the transaction at approximately $3,240,500. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last year.

As of the transaction date, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $7.76 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 101.55, significantly above both the industry median of 11.32 and the company’s historical median. This high ratio indicates a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

The stock is currently trading at a price significantly above its GF Value of $43.25, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5, suggesting that it is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the stock’s valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which play a role in the assessment of the company's stock value.

