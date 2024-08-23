Director CHANG KUO WEI HERBERT of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) sold 200 shares of the company on August 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 541 shares of the company.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The company's products are used in a variety of applications including consumer electronics, cloud computing, and automotive markets.

Over the past year, CHANG KUO WEI HERBERT has sold a total of 2,100 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 81 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were priced at $893.44, giving the company a market cap of approximately $44.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 109.61, significantly above both the industry median of 29.07 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Monolithic Power Systems Inc is estimated at $629.64 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

