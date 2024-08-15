Director Susan Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) on August 15, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,774.936 shares of the company.

Costco Wholesale Corp operates membership warehouses that offer a selection of branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides its members with low prices on a limited selection of nationally branded and select private-label products in a wide range of merchandise categories.

Over the past year, Susan Decker has sold a total of 2,062 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp were trading at $876.5 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $388.995 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 54.36, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.55.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.43, based on a GF Value of $611.04. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

