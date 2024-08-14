Director Scott Hill Acquires 25,000 Shares of CS Disco Inc (LAW)

On August 14, 2024, Scott Hill, Director at CS Disco Inc (LAW, Financial), purchased 25,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 189,061 shares of CS Disco Inc.

CS Disco Inc is a legal technology company that provides cloud-based solutions designed to automate and simplify legal processes for firms and corporate legal departments.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $5.39, valuing the purchase at approximately $134,750. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, insider activity at CS Disco Inc has shown a trend with 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells. This recent purchase by the insider contrasts with the broader selling trend observed within the company.

Shares of CS Disco Inc are currently trading with a market cap of $316.436 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to its GF Value.

The GF Value of CS Disco Inc is estimated at $9.54 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56.

This insider buy might indicate a belief in the company's potential for growth or undervaluation, as per the GF Value. Investors often look at insider transactions as a signal of confidence in the company's prospects or valuation assessments.

