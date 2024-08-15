On August 15, 2024, Herbert Parker, Director at nVent Electric PLC (NVT, Financial), purchased 7,566 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 34,524 shares of nVent Electric PLC.

nVent Electric PLC is a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions. The company designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes.

Shares of nVent Electric PLC were priced at $65.71 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $11.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.87, which is below the industry median of 21.71 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of nVent Electric PLC is estimated at $54.50 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The insider transaction history for nVent Electric PLC shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 11 insider sales and only 1 insider buy, which includes the recent purchase by Herbert Parker.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors, especially considering the valuation metrics and the company's performance. Investors often look at insider buys as a positive indicator that company executives believe in the company's future prospects.

For more detailed information on nVent Electric PLC's stock performance and insider transactions, visit the company's profile on GuruFocus.

