On August 13, 2024, Johanna Roberts, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial), sold 600 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $175.98 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 61,688 shares of Penumbra Inc.

Penumbra Inc is a healthcare company focused on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. The company primarily serves the neuro and peripheral vascular markets, providing solutions that address challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs.

Over the past year, Johanna Roberts has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Penumbra Inc, where there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Penumbra Inc were trading at $175.98 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 538.53, significantly higher than both the industry median of 27.37 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Penumbra Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, based on a GF Value of $294.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are integral to assessing Penumbra Inc's market position and stock potential.

