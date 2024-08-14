On August 14, 2024, Director Hubert Marleau sold 17,861 shares of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 66,000 shares of the company.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT, Financial) is a company that focuses on cryptocurrency mining. It is involved in building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies. The company's primary operations include digital currency mining, data center hosting, and electrical products manufacturing for the digital currency mining industry.

Over the past year, Hubert Marleau has sold a total of 69,026 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Riot Platforms Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Riot Platforms Inc were trading at $7.7. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.331 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.67, which is lower than both the industry median of 18 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Riot Platforms Inc is estimated at $8.79 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.