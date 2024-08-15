Marimekko Oyj (OHEL:MEKKO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Marimekko Oyj (OHEL:MEKKO) reports an 8% increase in net sales and significant international growth, despite facing higher costs and lower licensing income.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 8% to EUR 43.7 million in Q2 2024.
  • Operating Profit: Comparable operating profit totaled EUR 6.4 million, equating to 14.6% of net sales.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly.
  • Domestic Sales: Net sales in Finland grew by 11%.
  • International Sales: Grew by 6% overall; retail sales in the Asia Pacific region increased by 37%.
  • Wholesale Sales: Increased by 12% in Q2 2024.
  • Retail Sales: Grew in all market areas; omnichannel retail sales increased by 7%.
  • Licensing Income: Significantly lower than the comparison period due to seasonal variation.
  • Store Network: Total of 166 stores globally, with 88 in the Asia Pacific region; new e-commerce store opened in Singapore.
  • Marketing and Personnel Expenses: Increased due to brand marketing investments and general pay increases.
  • Gross Margin: Weakened by lower licensing income, higher discounts, and increased logistics costs.
  • Product Line Sales: 55% from fashion (ready-to-wear and accessories), 45% from home products.
  • New Store Openings: 3 new stores in Taipei, 1 in Tainan, and 1 in Japan in Q2 2024.
  • Brand Sales: Cumulative brand sales were EUR 190.5 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • Financial Guidance: Net sales for 2024 expected to grow; comparable operating profit margin estimated at 16%-19%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net sales increased by 8% in Q2, totaling EUR 43.7 million.
  • International sales grew by 6%, with significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.
  • Omnichannel retail sales grew in all market areas.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly.
  • Strong financial position despite weaker general market conditions.

Negative Points

  • Operating profit was slightly behind the comparison period.
  • Licensing income was significantly lower than in the comparison period due to seasonal variation.
  • Higher fixed costs due to marketing investments and personnel expenses.
  • Relative sales margin weakened by higher discounts and increased logistic costs.
  • Wholesale sales in the EMEA region decreased.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the reasons behind the 1% growth in wholesale sales in the Asia Pacific region for the second quarter?
A: Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO: The cumulative growth in wholesale sales in the Asia Pacific region was 9.9%, with net sales growing by 11% in the first six months. The second-quarter growth was negatively impacted by timing issues between quarters and significantly lower licensing income, which is a seasonal variation. We expect licensing income to be approximately at last year's record level by year-end.

Q: How do you see international sales growth in the second half of the year?
A: Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO: We estimate our international net sales to grow, particularly in our key markets, Finland and the Asia-Pacific region. We are leveraging the Unikko anniversary and brand marketing investments to capture more momentum and support long-term growth, especially in international markets.

Q: Could you elaborate on the pop-up stores in Japan during Q2?
A: Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO: The pop-up stores in Japan were set up to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Unikko. These pop-ups varied in duration, from a week to several weeks, and were very visible across the country. We also had pop-ups in Australia in the first quarter and have plans for more throughout the year.

Q: What were the main reasons for the increase in fixed costs in Q2?
A: Elina Nckar, CFO: The higher fixed costs were primarily due to planned investments for the 60th anniversary of the Unikko print and general pay increases. These investments are crucial for our long-term growth and competitiveness, especially in international markets.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of lower licensing income on the relative sales margin?
A: Elina Nckar, CFO: Licensing income is very profitable and its reduction significantly impacted the relative sales margin. We ensure that the biggest reasons for changes are always highlighted first in our reports.

Q: How is the Finnish retail market developing, and are there any differences between Q1 and Q2?
A: Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO: The general sentiment in Finland remains weak, although there are some positive signs in statistics. Despite this, Marimekko's sales in Finland grew by 11% in Q2, with omnichannel retail sales increasing by 5%. We aim for continued profitable growth regardless of the market sentiment.

Q: Is there potential for a men's collection at Marimekko?
A: Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO: We have a unisex collection called Marimekko Kiosk, which caters to the male audience. Recently, we introduced our first-ever Marimekko denim collection, which includes unisex products that embody the Marimekko DNA.

Q: What are the recent developments in Marimekko's digital transformation?
A: Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO: In 2024, we opened a new online platform in China and launched Marimekko online stores in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore. Digital plays a crucial role in our omnichannel strategy, and we continue to evolve our online and offline integration to enhance the customer experience.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.