Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SpartanNash Co (SPTN, Financial) introduced 400 new own brand products at their annual Food Solutions Expo, appealing to budget-conscious consumers.

The company expects $20 million in run rate benefits from recent investments by the end of the year, with more benefits flowing through in 2025.

The merchandising transformation, including enhanced category planning and own brands, is helping capture margin and create a platform for future growth.

The Customer Value Proposition (CVP) pilot stores are showing promising early results, expected to deliver double-digit growth with lower prices and higher profit margins.

The military channel has shown growth over the past 10 quarters, helping offset pressures within the wholesale segment.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 3.5% to $2.23 billion, driven largely by a decline in the national accounts channel, particularly with Amazon.

Comparable store sales in the retail segment were down 2.5%, reflecting macroeconomic pressures.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly to $64.5 million, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability.

Higher SG&A expenses, driven by asset impairment charges and acquisition integration expenses, impacted operating expenses.

Consolidated net earnings decreased by $8 million compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting ongoing financial pressures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the customer value proposition (CVP) pilot in the retail segment and its potential rollout?

A: The CVP pilot is in its early stages, with the first store launched less than a month ago and a second store coming online soon. Initial results are promising, and the plan is to expand the rollout more aggressively in 2025. The CVP concepts are also applicable to the wholesale business, sharing learnings from retail to independent grocers.

Q: Could you elaborate on the progress and potential of your own brand penetration, particularly Finest Reserve?

A: Our own brands, including Finest Reserve, are performing well. Shoppers are looking for value and indulgence, and our private-label products meet these needs. Finest Reserve has shown growth in every category it has been introduced, indicating strong potential for further expansion.

Q: Can you discuss the sales volume, inflation, and promotional trends within the quarter and quarter-to-date?

A: Promotional intensity remained stable throughout the quarter. Revenue was consistent, aside from holiday fluctuations. The early part of the quarter was impacted by the tail end of EBT/SNAP benefits, but this effect has since flatlined. Promotional investments are delivering effectively, with performance returning to pre-COVID levels.

Q: What are the expectations for sales growth in the second half of the year, and what are the key drivers?

A: We expect second-half sales growth to accelerate, driven by a flattening of declines in the national accounts business, particularly Amazon, and continued growth in the military channel. Inflation is expected to remain modest, contributing to stable revenue.

Q: How do you plan to drive revenue growth in a challenging environment, and what role will M&A play?

A: Revenue growth will come from both share gains and M&A. The CVP initiative aims to attract new shoppers and increase loyalty, while M&A will provide additional growth opportunities. Both strategies are essential for long-term growth.

Q: Are there specific areas or categories where you are focusing your pricing strategy to gain share?

A: We are focusing on fresh and convenient offerings, which have better margins and help fund competitive pricing in the center store. Significant price reductions are being made on key items to resonate with shoppers and gain share.

Q: What is the outlook for M&A opportunities, and are there any preferences between wholesale and retail?

A: We are optimistic about M&A prospects and are seeing more opportunities. Both wholesale and retail are being considered, with the focus on finding the right fit to strengthen and grow the company.

Q: Is there potential to grow in the dollar store channel, particularly in fresh categories?

A: Yes, we are currently experiencing growth in the dollar store channel. As these stores expand their offerings, we are well-positioned to support their growth, particularly in fresh categories.

