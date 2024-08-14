Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Improved Profitability

Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) reports a 6.6% sales increase and significant gains in adjusted EBIT for Q3 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Sales Growth: 6.6% increase in Q3, 5.2% for the first nine months.
  • Like-for-Like Sales Growth: 5.2% in Q3, 4.1% for the first nine months.
  • Adjusted EBIT: EUR9 million increase in Q3, EUR202 million for the first nine months, EUR53 million higher than last year.
  • Net Promoter Score (NPS): Reached a new high of 61 points.
  • Online Sales Growth: 9.7% year-on-year, online sales share at 22.2%.
  • Adjusted EBIT Margin: 20 basis points increase in Q3.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by EUR0.05 year-on-year, resulting in an EPS of minus EUR0.33 in Q3.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by approximately EUR100 million year-on-year in Q3.
  • Private Label Sales: 22% increase in Q3, in-house share at approximately 3%.
  • Services and Solutions Sales: Accelerated by 18.1% in Q3.
  • Liquidity Position: More than EUR700 million, specifically EUR732 million.
  • Debt Maturity Profile: Successfully extended, no major debt repayment due until 2029.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ceconomy AG (MTTRY, Financial) achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of growth, demonstrating consistent performance.
  • The company gained market share in 10 out of 11 countries, indicating strong competitive positioning.
  • Customer experience improvements, such as easier search for refurbished products and the opening of a green pop-up store, have been well-received.
  • Financially, Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) successfully extended its debt maturity profile, enhancing financial stability.
  • The company reported a significant increase in adjusted EBIT and a new high in Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting improved profitability and customer satisfaction.

Negative Points

  • The Italian market remains challenging, with Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) experiencing a slight decline in market share.
  • Despite improvements, the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) still faces sales declines in Germany and Switzerland.
  • The slowdown in the Turkish market has led to intensified price competition, impacting profitability.
  • The company's reported EPS remains negative, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving overall profitability.
  • There was a technical reallocation of personnel costs from operating expenses to cost of goods sold, which may complicate financial comparisons.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can we take a look back at DACH to understand what is driving their improving like-for-like performance in Q3? Is it market-driven or company-specific with some market share gains?
A: The performance in the DACH region is driven by our market share gains and our performance. We have seen continuous improvement in sales, translating into an acceleration of market share gains. For instance, Austria saw a 2.8% sales growth while the market was declining. In Germany, we also gained market share and improved EBIT, driven by market share momentum and cost-saving measures. - Karsten Wildberger, CEO

Q: How much of the gross margin increase in Q3 is from core retail business versus new businesses?
A: In Q3, after accounting for the logistics transformation shift, the gross margin increase was more significantly contributed by non-retail core businesses, particularly services and solutions. Both retail and other business models contributed, but services and solutions were the biggest contributors. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Regarding the full-year guidance, do you expect the DACH region to contribute to EBIT growth?
A: We expect our EBIT improvement to be largely driven by Western and Southern Europe. However, we do anticipate an improving trend in EBIT development for the DACH region in Q4. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Have any of your key KPIs exceeded expectations, or are they all moving in line with your targets?
A: Retail media and marketplace KPIs have exceeded our expectations and are showing very strong upward trends. We are extremely satisfied with their performance year-to-date. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Is the technical reallocation of OpEx to gross margin a permanent change, or will it be reversed in the coming quarters?
A: This is a permanent change. It is EBIT neutral and simply moves costs previously booked under OpEx to the margin. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: What is the intention regarding the outstanding '26 notes? Will you redeem them at maturity or consider redeeming them earlier?
A: We expect to redeem the outstanding notes at maturity in 2026. This provides us with an interest leverage effect, allowing us to invest the money at a higher rate until redemption. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Have you reached a normalized level of inventory going forward?
A: Yes, we believe we have achieved a good level of inventories. While there will still be seasonal fluctuations, inventories are now in a healthy corridor. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: What are the main drivers of profitability in the Western and Southern Europe segment?
A: Sales growth in all countries except Italy, with particularly strong performance in Spain and the Netherlands. Profitability was driven by improved gross profit and effective cost control. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.