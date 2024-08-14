Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ceconomy AG (MTTRY, Financial) achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of growth, demonstrating consistent performance.

The company gained market share in 10 out of 11 countries, indicating strong competitive positioning.

Customer experience improvements, such as easier search for refurbished products and the opening of a green pop-up store, have been well-received.

Financially, Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) successfully extended its debt maturity profile, enhancing financial stability.

The company reported a significant increase in adjusted EBIT and a new high in Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting improved profitability and customer satisfaction.

Negative Points

The Italian market remains challenging, with Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) experiencing a slight decline in market share.

Despite improvements, the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) still faces sales declines in Germany and Switzerland.

The slowdown in the Turkish market has led to intensified price competition, impacting profitability.

The company's reported EPS remains negative, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving overall profitability.

There was a technical reallocation of personnel costs from operating expenses to cost of goods sold, which may complicate financial comparisons.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can we take a look back at DACH to understand what is driving their improving like-for-like performance in Q3? Is it market-driven or company-specific with some market share gains?

A: The performance in the DACH region is driven by our market share gains and our performance. We have seen continuous improvement in sales, translating into an acceleration of market share gains. For instance, Austria saw a 2.8% sales growth while the market was declining. In Germany, we also gained market share and improved EBIT, driven by market share momentum and cost-saving measures. - Karsten Wildberger, CEO

Q: How much of the gross margin increase in Q3 is from core retail business versus new businesses?

A: In Q3, after accounting for the logistics transformation shift, the gross margin increase was more significantly contributed by non-retail core businesses, particularly services and solutions. Both retail and other business models contributed, but services and solutions were the biggest contributors. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Regarding the full-year guidance, do you expect the DACH region to contribute to EBIT growth?

A: We expect our EBIT improvement to be largely driven by Western and Southern Europe. However, we do anticipate an improving trend in EBIT development for the DACH region in Q4. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Have any of your key KPIs exceeded expectations, or are they all moving in line with your targets?

A: Retail media and marketplace KPIs have exceeded our expectations and are showing very strong upward trends. We are extremely satisfied with their performance year-to-date. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Is the technical reallocation of OpEx to gross margin a permanent change, or will it be reversed in the coming quarters?

A: This is a permanent change. It is EBIT neutral and simply moves costs previously booked under OpEx to the margin. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: What is the intention regarding the outstanding '26 notes? Will you redeem them at maturity or consider redeeming them earlier?

A: We expect to redeem the outstanding notes at maturity in 2026. This provides us with an interest leverage effect, allowing us to invest the money at a higher rate until redemption. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: Have you reached a normalized level of inventory going forward?

A: Yes, we believe we have achieved a good level of inventories. While there will still be seasonal fluctuations, inventories are now in a healthy corridor. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

Q: What are the main drivers of profitability in the Western and Southern Europe segment?

A: Sales growth in all countries except Italy, with particularly strong performance in Spain and the Netherlands. Profitability was driven by improved gross profit and effective cost control. - Kai-Ulrich Deissner, CFO

