Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

Venus Concept Inc (VERO, Financial) reported revenue for the second quarter that modestly exceeded expectations.

The company achieved a 37% reduction in cash used in operations year-over-year.

Venus Concept Inc (VERO) secured multiple transactions to restructure debt obligations, resulting in a 39% reduction in total debt outstanding.

The company regained continued listing compliance with NASDAQ.

Positive early market response to the company-wide rebranding initiative, Venus AI, and the NEXThetics programs.

Negative Points

Total revenue decreased by 17% year-over-year, with a 29% decrease in international revenue and a 5% decrease in US revenue.

The company continues to face macroeconomic headwinds, including customer financing pressures, higher interest rates, and tighter credit markets.

Operating expenses decreased by 13%, but the company still reported a total operating loss of $5.6 million.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter was $20 million, significantly higher than the $7.4 million loss in the same period last year.

The company is not providing full-year 2024 financial guidance due to ongoing evaluations of strategic alternatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the macroeconomic outlook and the sustainability of US revenue levels? Also, what did you mean by ordering patterns with new distribution partners outside the US?

A: Rajiv De Silva, CEO: We are encouraged by the performance of the US business, which is approaching stability. We are cautiously optimistic that it will be flattish to growing in the back half of the year. The diverse portfolio and the Venus Prime program are helping in this environment. For international markets, we have made progress in winding down unprofitable subsidiaries and signing new distributors. This process is expected to be completed by the second half of this year, with steady state expected in 2025.

Q: Your cash usage continues to shrink. How should we think about the outlook for your cash runway?

A: Rajiv De Silva, CEO: We are reaching a somewhat steady state. The third quarter may see a slight uptick in cash usage due to R&D spends, but the fourth quarter, typically our best, might see some improvement. We are focused on achieving cash flow breakeven in the second half of 2025. Domenic Della Penna, CFO: We expect some continued burn in Q3, but generally not much in Q4.

Q: What is your strategic approach to addressing the remaining $46 million in debt on the balance sheet?

A: Rajiv De Silva, CEO: We are pleased with our partnership with Madryn, who have been constructive in helping us think through our strategic options. We are in ongoing discussions with Madryn and other stakeholders to determine a sustainable capital structure for the company.

Q: Can you discuss your strategic approach to reestablishing yourselves in international markets?

A: Hemanth Varghese, President and COO: We have transitioned to strong distribution partners in markets where we were not profitable. These new partnerships come with strict terms, purchase minimums, and incentive structures to grow sales. This approach is different from the past and aims to introduce more of our products in these markets.

Q: How are you managing the longer selling cycles and customer financing pressures?

A: Rajiv De Silva, CEO: The tight credit environment and higher interest rates are impacting customer systems adoption, especially high ASP systems deals. However, our diverse portfolio and the Venus Prime program are helping mitigate these challenges.

Q: What progress have you made with your restructuring and cost reduction initiatives?

A: Hemanth Varghese, President and COO: We delivered a 13% reduction in operating expenses year-over-year. Our focus on protecting near-term cash runway has been productive, and we are allocating resources to high-priority strategic initiatives that will support future growth.

Q: Can you provide an update on your new product pipeline and regulatory initiatives?

A: Hemanth Varghese, President and COO: We are advancing new product pipeline projects, including the regulatory clearance and commercialization of our next body contouring system in early 2025. We secured TGA clearance in Australia and a medical device license in Canada for Venus Versa Pro, which has received positive feedback.

Q: How is the Venus Prime program performing, and what impact does it have on your revenue mix?

A: Domenic Della Penna, CFO: Venus Prime has been well received and represents a competitive differentiator. It has resulted in significantly lower bad debt expense compared to our legacy subscription program. We continue to prioritize cash system sales, aiming for a 70% cash, 30% lease mix going forward.

Q: What are your expectations for total revenue in the next quarter?

A: Domenic Della Penna, CFO: For modeling purposes, we expect total revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2024, to be at least $17 million.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in the aesthetic sector and the impact on your business?

A: Rajiv De Silva, CEO: The aesthetic sector is facing macroeconomic headwinds, but we are encouraged by the continued improvement in underlying trends in our US business. Our strategy to focus on high-opportunity markets is working, and we are committed to solid execution and improving results over the balance of 2024.

