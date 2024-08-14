On August 14, 2024, Brian Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems USA Inc is engaged in providing mechanical contracting services, which include heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls. The company primarily serves the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Over the past year, Brian Lane has sold a total of 71,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were trading at $329.55 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.33, which is above both the industry median of 14.82 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.54, based on a GF Value of $214.21. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

