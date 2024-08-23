The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 19, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $3,829.68 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.26 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $15.58 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.13 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) have seen a decrease from $15.62 billion to $15.58 billion for the full year 2024, and from $16.76 billion to $16.63 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have remained steady at $2.13 per share for the full year 2024, while they have decreased from $4.15 per share to $4.01 per share for 2025.

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc's (EL) actual revenue was $3.94 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $3.91 billion by 0.7%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc's (EL) actual earnings were $0.91 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.48 per share by 89.58%. After releasing the results, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) was down by -13.18% in one day.

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 24 analysts, the average target price for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) is $132.48 with a high estimate of $191 and a low estimate of $100. The average target implies an upside of 39.25% from the current price of $95.14.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) in one year is $239.82, suggesting an upside of 152.07% from the current price of $95.14.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 29 brokerage firms, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc's (EL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

