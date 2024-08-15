On August 15, 2024, Marshall Reynolds, Director and 10% Owner of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA, Financial), executed a sale of 31,630 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,697,673 shares of Energy Services of America Corp.

Energy Services of America Corp provides contracting services for energy related companies. Specifically, the company is involved in the construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. It is engaged in the business of providing services in the midstream natural gas sector and general contractors services, including pipeline construction for utility companies in the United States.

Over the past year, Marshall Reynolds has sold a total of 101,099 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and 8 insider buys within the company.

Shares of Energy Services of America Corp were trading at $9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $147.148 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 6.12, which is lower than both the industry median of 14.82 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $5.59, indicating that with a current price of $9, Energy Services of America Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

