On August 15, 2024, Neal Lux, President & CEO of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET, Financial), purchased 13,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 154,890 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc, a company involved in the manufacturing of products for the oil and natural gas industry, has seen a mix of insider trading activities over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc were priced at $15.82 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $200.391 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $17.71, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the company's current valuation metrics and market performance, reflecting a continued investment in the company's future. This transaction provides a key insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's value.

