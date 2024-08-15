On August 15, 2024, Tamara Linde, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67,524.435 shares of the company.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, commonly known as PSEG, is a diversified energy company. Its operations are primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. PSEG is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Over the past year, Tamara Linde has sold a total of 19,127 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shows a total of 19 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc were trading at $80.26 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $40.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.52, which is above both the industry median of 15.04 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is $66.37, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

