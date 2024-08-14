Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT, Financial) achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of gross originations growth.

Revenue increased by nearly 9% year-over-year, reflecting strong collection efforts and gross originations trends.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $1.2 million year-over-year, indicating better financial performance.

The company has successfully integrated with new partners like Meineke and Pay Tomorrow, expanding its merchant base.

Katapult Pay (Kpay) delivered $15.7 million in gross originations, representing 28% of total gross originations and growing by more than 100% year-over-year.

Negative Points

Gross originations growth came in slightly below the outlook provided last quarter, primarily due to a slowdown with Wayfair.

The home furnishings market, a significant segment for Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT), has not returned to normal levels, impacting overall performance.

Despite improvements, the company still reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $377,000 for the second quarter.

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with inflation impacting consumer budgets and dampening demand.

The company faces a significant debt maturity in June 2025 and is actively pursuing refinancing alternatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You did come up short in terms of your gross origination forecast for the second quarter. It sounds like it was mainly Wayfair's that I guess the simple question is that a fair assessment that shortfall was really primarily Wayfair?

A: Yes, it was primarily Wayfair as they noted in their earnings release, they had a slowdown. So obviously affects us a little bit. And I think that's where we came in a little short on the gross origination side.

Q: Your gross originations for the first half of this year were up about 1.4%. You're guiding to double-digit gross originations growth for the year. What gives you the confidence that the second half gross originations will accelerate that significantly?

A: Holiday season is a very big season for us. With the additions that we've made to Katapult Pay, new partnerships, and affiliations, we expect a significant build in the second half. This gives us confidence that we can achieve 10% growth in both revenue and gross originations.

Q: You expect positive income from operations in 2025. Did I hear that correctly?

A: Yes, you heard that correctly. We are building toward a full year of positive income from operations in 2025.

Q: You have announced your partnership with Pay Tomorrow, Adorama, and Meineke. What impact, if any, do you think these partnerships will have on your second half gross originations and revenue?

A: These partnerships take a little time to integrate and start building. We expect a significant build in the second half, adding to the growth initiatives we have in place.

Q: What impact do you anticipate the tightening on subprime credit will have on the back half of the year?

A: We saw the impact of tightening in 2023 and continue to see it. We haven't seen more tightening since then, but we stay on top of it. If prime lenders start tightening, it will benefit us.

