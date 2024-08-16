On August 16, 2024, Sean Compton, President of Networks at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), executed a sale of 3,930 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

Over the past year, Sean Compton has sold a total of 9,742 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were priced at $160.61 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.93, which is lower than the industry median of 17.265.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Nexstar Media Group Inc is estimated at $207.84 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Nexstar Media Group Inc provides an interesting data point for investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and recent stock performance.

