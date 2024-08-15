On August 15, 2024, Jeffrey Schmitz, Chief People Officer of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $341.69 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,694 shares of Zebra Technologies Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corp specializes in the production of marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies. Its products include thermal barcode label and receipt printers, RFID smart label printers/encoders/fixed & handheld readers/antennas, and card and kiosk printers that are used for barcode labeling, personal identification, and specialty printing principally in the manufacturing supply chain, retail, healthcare, and government sectors.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Schmitz has sold a total of 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Zebra Technologies Corp shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 6 insider sells and 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp were trading at $341.69 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $17.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 77.73, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.41 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, Zebra Technologies Corp is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. The GF Value of $249.80 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow in relation to the company's current market performance and future outlook.

