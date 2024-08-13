Q2 2024 Tenon Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Tenon Medical's second quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Your host today are Steve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Van Dick, CFO Adviser.



Mr. Foster and Mr. Van Dick will present results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update. A press release detailing these results was released today and is available on the Investor Relations section of our company website at www.tenonmed.com.



Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates and other information that might be considered forward-looking.



While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that would cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on