On August 14, 2024, Toby Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 99,601 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp.

Paylocity Holding Corp, headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations. Their services include payroll processing, human resources management, and employee benefits administration, among others.

Over the past year, Toby Williams has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp were priced at $148.82 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.84, which is above the industry median of 25.32.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Paylocity Holding Corp's stock is estimated at $287.11, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

