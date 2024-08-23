Johnbull Okpara, the Controller & Chief Accounting Officer of Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), executed a sale of 25,299 shares of the company on August 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $60.57 per share, resulting in a total amount of $1,532,360.43. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,538.67 shares of Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company. It provides consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Over the past year, Johnbull Okpara has sold a total of 25,299 shares of Citigroup Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale reflects the only insider selling activities for the company over the past year, with a total of 2 insider sells recorded and no insider buys.

The shares of Citigroup Inc were trading at $60.57 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $117.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.20, which is above the industry median of 9.98 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Citigroup Inc is estimated at $56.19 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08 at the time of the transaction.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

