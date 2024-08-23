Keith Taylor, the Chief Financial Officer of Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 21,966 shares of Equinix Inc.

Equinix Inc operates as a global provider of data center services, facilitating interconnection between clients and their customers, partners, and employees. The company's platform offers a wide range of data center solutions including digital infrastructure services, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

Over the past year, Keith Taylor has sold a total of 10,777 shares of Equinix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Equinix Inc were priced at $831.63. The company has a market cap of approximately $78.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 75.88, which is above the industry median of 16.835.

The GF Value of Equinix Inc is $835.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Equinix Inc's current financial landscape and insider sentiment.

