On August 15, 2024, Director William Rastetter executed a sale of 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 37,491 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $146.69, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,090,328.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson’s disease, endometriosis, and other conditions.

Over the past year, William Rastetter has sold a total of 25,294 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc shows a total of 93 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a significant preference for selling among insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $146.69 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 43.81, which is above the industry median of 22.62.

The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94, based on a GF Value of $155.73. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider activity might provide investors with interesting insights, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation metrics and the overall trend of insider transactions.

