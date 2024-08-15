On August 15, 2024, Sean Breslin, Chief Operating Officer of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 59,579.0203 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc.

AvalonBay Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing high-quality apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $215.44, valuing the transaction at approximately $862,176. This sale contributes to a total of 4,000 shares sold by Sean Breslin over the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The insider transaction history for AvalonBay Communities Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, AvalonBay Communities Inc had a market cap of approximately $30.61 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 36.41, which is above both the industry median of 16.835 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price places AvalonBay Communities Inc at a GF Value of $200.34, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

