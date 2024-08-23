Michael Jones, the Sr. Vice President, Aftersales of Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial), executed a sale of 1,200 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,742.0565 shares in the company.

Group 1 Automotive Inc operates in the automotive industry, primarily engaged in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and provision of vehicle maintenance services. The company also offers vehicle financing and insurance, and replacement parts.

Over the past year, Michael Jones has sold a total of 2,600 shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc were trading at $350.99. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.739 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.76, which is lower than the industry median of 15.085 and also below the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $305.83, indicating that with a current price of $350.99, Group 1 Automotive Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider behaviors and their implications on their investment decisions in Group 1 Automotive Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.