Jonathan Price, the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Emerging Business at Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), sold 11,000 shares of the company on August 16, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and details that the shares were sold at a price of $71.64 each. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings Inc specializes in providing cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The company's offerings help financial institutions deliver secure and seamless digital banking experiences to their customers.

Over the past year, Jonathan Price has sold a total of 30,864 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Q2 Holdings Inc, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Q2 Holdings Inc was trading at $71.64 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.35 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $48.24, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

