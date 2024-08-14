On August 14, 2024, Paul Chamberlain, Director at ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), executed a sale of 135 shares of the company at a price of $822 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) specializes in providing cloud computing solutions to manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company's platform includes solutions for IT service management, IT operations management, and IT business management, among others, which are designed to automate and optimize business processes.

Over the past year, Paul Chamberlain has sold a total of 405 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at ServiceNow Inc, where insider activity has included 60 sales and no purchases.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were trading at $822 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $170.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 150.47, which is above the industry median of 25.32.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $785.02, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event at ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) provides investors with a snapshot of recent insider transactions which could be a point of interest in the context of the company's current stock valuation and market performance.

