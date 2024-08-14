Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf executed a sale of 7,000 shares of State Street Corporation (STT, Financial) on August 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 130,063 shares of the company.

State Street Corporation operates globally as a financial services provider, offering a wide range of investment management, investment research, and trading services, as well as investment servicing solutions for institutional investors.

Over the past year, Eric Aboaf has sold a total of 52,886 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of State Street Corporation were priced at $79.09 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $24.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.26, which is above both the industry median of 12.07 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of State Street Corporation's stock is estimated at $86.19, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at State Street Corporation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.