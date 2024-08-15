On August 15, 2024, Joel Reiss, Co-Chief Operating Officer of TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $1,264.38 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of TransDigm Group Inc.

TransDigm Group Inc, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, systems, and subsystems for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today.

Over the past year, Joel Reiss has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where TransDigm Group Inc has seen 51 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

The shares of TransDigm Group Inc were trading at $1,264.38 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $71.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.36, which is above both the industry median of 33.38 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TransDigm Group Inc is estimated at $1,037.67 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future business prospects.

