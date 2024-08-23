Joseph Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics Corp Inc (POCI, Financial), purchased 1,725 shares of the company on August 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 122,572 shares.

Precision Optics Corp Inc, listed under the symbol POCI, specializes in advanced optical instruments for medical and defense applications. The company's commitment to innovation is reflected in its product offerings, which include micro-optics, 3D endoscopes, and complex imaging systems.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Precision Optics Corp Inc were priced at $9,987.75 each. The company's market cap stood at $31.341 million, positioning it as a smaller cap entity in the medical technology market.

The insider transaction history at Precision Optics Corp Inc shows a pattern of more buying than selling among insiders. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and zero sells. This could indicate a positive outlook from those closest to the company.

Regarding valuation, the stock's price of $9,987.75 compared to its GF Value of $6.68 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1495.17, classifying it as Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, provides a snapshot of the current financial landscape at Precision Optics Corp Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.