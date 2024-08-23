Precision Optics Corp Inc (POCI, Financial), a company specializing in advanced optical instruments for medical and defense applications, has seen a notable insider transaction. Mahesh Lawande, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, purchased 1,726 shares on August 15, 2024. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 1,726 shares of Precision Optics Corp Inc.

The shares were bought at a price of $9,993.54 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $17,247,000. This purchase has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly, as it represents all the shares the insider currently holds.

Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and no insider sells at Precision Optics Corp Inc. The insider transaction history reflects a positive sentiment among the company's executives and board members.

On the valuation front, Precision Optics Corp Inc has a market cap of $31.341 million. The stock's price on the day of the transaction gives it a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that are significant in determining its market valuation.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $6.68, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1,496.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of the stock, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company. Precision Optics Corp Inc continues to be a key player in its industry, with advanced technologies and a solid market presence.

