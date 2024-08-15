On August 15, 2024, Dawn Maroney, President of Markets at Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,097 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, a company focused on providing customized healthcare in the United States to the senior population, primarily those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, has seen significant insider trading activity over the past year. There have been 35 insider sells and only 1 insider buy, indicating a trend among insiders.

Over the past year, Dawn Maroney has sold a total of 263,801 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader pattern observed within the insider's trading history.

On the valuation front, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial) traded at $8.7 per share on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stood at approximately $1.664 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $13.72, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This valuation places the stock in the category of "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice."

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial).

