Frank Kavanaugh, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, and 10% Owner of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR, Financial), purchased 13,961 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 192,631 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is involved in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing, and managing income-producing properties, with a focus on commercial real estate.

Over the past year, Frank Kavanaugh has bought a total of 223,976 shares and has not sold any shares. The company has seen 38 insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sales during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc were trading at $12.14, giving the company a market cap of $13.697 million.

The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the future prospects of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

