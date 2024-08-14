Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC, Financial) on August 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 50,893.316 shares of the company.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, a global professional services firm, offers advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The firm assists clients in protecting and enhancing their value by identifying new opportunities to manage risk and create value.

Over the past year, Oscar Fanjul has sold a total of 16,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc were priced at $219.33. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $109.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.46, which is above both the industry median of 11.48 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $208.27, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

