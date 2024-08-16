On August 16, 2024, Alissa Vickery, Chief Accounting Officer of Corpay Inc (CPAY, Financial), executed a sale of 5,276 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $292.38 per share, resulting in a total amount of $1,542,192.88. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company.

Corpay Inc (CPAY, Financial) is a leading firm in the financial technology sector, providing a range of payment solutions and services designed to help businesses manage their financial operations more efficiently.

Over the past year, Alissa Vickery has sold a total of 18,070 shares of Corpay Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 5 insider sales and no insider buys reported over the past year.

The shares of Corpay Inc were trading at $292.38 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.30, which is below both the industry median of 25.32 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Corpay Inc is $296.27 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

