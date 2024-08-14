On August 14, 2024, Julie Schertell, President and CEO of Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV, Financial), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 283,981 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc.

Mativ Holdings Inc, listed under the symbol MATV, operates in the diversified materials sector, providing innovative material solutions for various industries. The company's products and services are designed to meet the complex demands of its customers, enhancing performance and sustainability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is the only insider sell recorded over the past year, compared to 6 insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Mativ Holdings Inc were trading at $17.81 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $986.582 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Mativ Holdings Inc is estimated at $21.15 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, to make informed investment decisions.

