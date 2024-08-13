Xos Inc (XOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Operating Challenges

Xos Inc (XOS) reports significant revenue increase and new partnerships, but faces profitability and cash flow hurdles.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $15.5 million, up 18% quarter-over-quarter and 227% year-over-year.
  • Units Delivered: 90 units.
  • Gross Margin: $2 million, or 13.1%.
  • Cost of Goods Sold: $13.5 million.
  • Operating Expenses: $13.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss: $9.7 million.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: $11.4 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $20.7 million.
  • Accounts Receivable: $29.7 million.
  • Inventory: $41.4 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $26.1 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $66.7 million to $100.4 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Loss Guidance: $43.7 million to $48.7 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Units Delivered Guidance: 400 to 600 units.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Xos Inc (XOS, Financial) reported $15.5 million in revenue for Q2 2024, an 18% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 227% increase year-over-year.
  • The company delivered 90 units in Q2 2024, primarily to major fleet customers like UPS and FedEx Ground contractors.
  • Xos Inc (XOS) achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of positive gross margin.
  • The company announced a new powertrain partnership with Blue Bird, enhancing its reputation in the EV sector.
  • Strong sales activity for the Hub, Xos' mobile energy storage and charging product, indicating robust demand for flexible charging solutions.

Negative Points

  • GAAP gross margin decreased to 13.1% in Q2 2024 from 21.2% in Q1 2024, impacted by lower average selling prices and inventory adjustments.
  • Operating expenses remained high at $13.4 million, consistent with the previous quarter.
  • The company reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $9.7 million and a GAAP operating loss of $11.4 million for Q2 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly to $20.7 million from $47.3 million at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Free cash flow was negative $26.1 million for the quarter, a substantial decrease from negative $14.6 million in the previous quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the $9.7 million non-GAAP operating loss in 2Q, what should we expect to be a challenge in the second half from a profitability perspective?
A: Dakota Semler, CEO: The high increase in Q2 was driven by a ramp-up in inventory spending due to demand for orders in the second half of the year and collections of government incentives. We expect to recover cash from these incentives and convert inventory into finished goods for sale in the second half. We are confident in staying within our guidance for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you comment on existing customer interest, new customer interest, and where things are headed into 2025?
A: Dakota Semler, CEO: We continue to see strong interest, particularly from large national accounts. Sales closed in Q2 skewed towards large national accounts due to the cost of capital for smaller fleets. National fleets are ramping up orders to comply with regulations like the Advanced Clean Fleet Rule in California. Sales backlog continues to grow, and new products like the Xos Hub and powertrains are adding to this.

Q: Are there other potential powertrain partnerships beyond Blue Bird and Winnebago?
A: Giordano Sordoni, COO: Yes, we are working on other partnerships that we can't share yet. Variations to the StepVan, like making it longer or shorter, open new customer avenues. Our core focus remains on the electric chassis for delivery vans, powertrain units, and Hubs.

Q: Is there an expectation of gross margin compression or operating expense increases in Q3 and Q4?
A: Liana Pogosyan, Acting CFO: Our guidance is conservative. For the six months ended, our non-GAAP operating loss was about $19 million, and we expect a similar or better trajectory for the second half of the year.

Q: Do you still expect sequential revenue growth each quarter?
A: Liana Pogosyan, Acting CFO: Yes, you should expect sequential revenue increases. There is variability in average selling prices and product mix, but overall, there should be an increase.

Q: What is the current run rate of Hub production?
A: Giordano Sordoni, COO: The Hub line setup has gone well, and we are building Hubs more consistently. We are close to reaching the capacity of two Hubs per week and expect to achieve this by the end of the month.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.