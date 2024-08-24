Kevin Mcpherson, the Chief Revenue Officer of MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,692 shares of the company on August 14, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $241.13 each. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,400 shares of the company.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It is a leading player in the global fixed-income marketplace.

Over the past year, Kevin Mcpherson has sold a total of 5,632 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 7 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the recent sale, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $241.13, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 33.72, which is above the industry median of 17.99.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MarketAxess Holdings Inc is estimated at $300.53 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market activities and financial analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.